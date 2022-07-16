Watch: Man atop EB tower threatens to end life, thrashed by public

Chennai: A 20-year-old man who protested by climbing the EB tower in Chromepet was trashed by the public on Friday night.

Vijay (20) of Durka Nagar in Chromepet climbed the 80-feet EB tower in Chromepet and threatened to kill himself. The Chromepet police visited the spot and requested Vijay to come down. Since he did not come down for more than an hour, the Fire and Rescue team climbed up and brought Vijay down safely. Police said after coming down Vijay started to run from the spot to escape from the police but the locals who went for a chase caught Vijay and trashed him. Later, Vijay was rescued by the police and he was taken to the Chromepet GH. Police said Vijay was addicted to ganja and liquor and he threatened his parents to give money to him by selling their house and decided to bid a suicide drama by climbing the tower.

Following the incident, power supply was interrupted for two hours.

On the same tower, a 19-year-old man climbed on Friday morning and demanded to arrange marriage with his lover and later he came down after the girl agreed to marry him. The incident triggered Vijay to climb the tower to make his parents sell the house.