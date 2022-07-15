EMU service, power supply hit after teen climbs EB tower

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chromepet after a 19-year-old climbed a high tension EB tower and demanded it in a bid to marry his 15-year-old lover, on Friday.
Due to this, power supply to the entire neighborhood was cut off and suburban train service was also affected.
The youth, Kishore (19) of Radha Nagar in Chromepet, is a painter and was in a relationship with a Class 11 girl in the same locality. Police said recently that Kishore asked the girl to marry him, but she refused. Following that, on Friday around 8 am, Kishore climbed the 80-feet high tension electricity tower in Durga Nagar in Tambaram Sanatorium in protest.
Soon police and fire and rescue team arrived at the spot and held peace talks with Kishore. Meanwhile, EB staff turned off the power supply to the area. Even after two hours of peace talks by the police and parents, Kishore was not ready to budge. Later, the girl was brought to the spot and after she agreed to marry, he got down from the tower.
Following the incident, electricity supply was interrupted for more than two hours in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet and Irumbuliyur on Friday morning and Tambaram-Beach EMU service was also affected. The Chromepet police took Kishore to the police station and further inquiry is on.
