EMU service, power supply hit after teen climbs EB tower

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chromepet after a 19-year-old climbed a high tension EB tower and demanded it in a bid to marry his 15-year-old lover, on Friday.

Due to this, power supply to the entire neighborhood was cut off and suburban train service was also affected.

The youth, Kishore (19) of Radha Nagar in Chromepet, is a painter and was in a relationship with a Class 11 girl in the same locality. Police said recently that Kishore asked the girl to marry him, but she refused. Following that, on Friday around 8 am, Kishore climbed the 80-feet high tension electricity tower in Durga Nagar in Tambaram Sanatorium in protest.