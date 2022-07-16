City

Bids floated for construction of 3 bridges in Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation has floated bids to construct bridges across canals for a total cost Rs 74 crore.
Greater Chennai Corporation
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has floated bids to construct bridges across canals for a total cost Rs 74 crore.

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, based on an announcement by KN Nehru, Municipal Administration Department Minister, bids have been floated to construct a bridge at a railway level crossing on Manali Road under design, procure and construct basis. "Also, a bridge will be constructed across Otteri Nullah Canal in Anna Nagar zone to connect Aspire Garden Second Street and Kilpauk Garden Street. The bridge will replace an existing old bridge, " the release said.

Another bridge will be constructed across Adambakkam Lake Canal in Alandur zone to connect Jeevan Nagar Second Street and Medavakkam Main Road. The total cost of the projects is Rs 73.84 crore.

