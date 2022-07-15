Youth arrested for damaging parked cars in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old youth for damaging at least five cars parked in a residential neighbourhood in KK Nagar two days ago.

K Akash, a resident of Ottagapalayam 95th street in KK Nagar alerted police after he was woken up by noises outside his residence, around 3 am on Wednesday.

On coming outside his house, Akash saw a trio damaging his car with wooden logs and when he raised alarms, they fled. Akash found the side mirror broken. Damage was caused to four other cars in the street.

Vadapalani police who booked a case on the complaint by residents’ zeroed in on the suspects- Jagadish, Chandru and Stephen.

Police arrested 21-year-old D Jagadish of Ottagapalayam,7th street in connection with the ruckus.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.