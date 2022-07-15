Arappor Iyakkam alleges fraudulent registration of 5,300 acres

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, alleged that the State Registration Department fraudulently registered more than 5,000 acres of land contravening the Supreme Court order.

In his complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation pointed out PACL, a real estate development company scammed Rs 45,184 crore over a period of 16 years by collecting money from public through collective investment scheme by making false promises.

"People who were cheated by PACL proceeded legally and matter eventually reached Supreme Court," the complaint said.

He said that the apex court banned the registration of properties related to PACL and appointed Lodha Committee to sell and return money to the investors. "Despite this, the State Registration Department has registered more than 230 documents of 5,300 acres fraudulently," he alleged.

He also urged the DVAC to register FIR against concerned officers under Prevention of Corruption Act.