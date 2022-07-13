Saplings planted to improve green cover in North Chennai

CHENNAI: In an attempt to develop the green cover, a city-based NGO launched an urban forest project at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts and Science College on Wednesday. With north Chennai having 10 percent plantations in the total land area, the project is expected to address that concern.

"There are many built-up areas in the northern part of the city but less greenery. In the first phase, we have identified 20 places in the city including colleges, parks, and playgrounds. This college has more empty space and is an ideal location for increasing green cover. We have planted 50 saplings with bamboo guards, " said Darwin Annadurai of Eco-Society of India, an NGO.

To promote eco-friendly initatives and help weaving community, the volunteers replaced protective mesh with bamboo fencing. The saplings will be maintained by the college NSS students and they have pledged to take care of the plants.

"We have planted only native trees such as poovarasan, pungan which are suitable for the soil. Even with minimal watering, these plants will survive the help of the soil and weather being conducive," said another volunteer.

The NGO staff also noted that this urban forest initiative will be continued in a phased manner with the help of the sponsors.