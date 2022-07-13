Home alone kid falls to death from 5th floor in Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A three and half-year-old girl who was alone at home is suspected to have fallen from the balcony of a 5th floor apartment in Poonamallee on Monday.

The deceased child was identified as R Vincia Aditi. Police said that the incident happened around 7 am on Monday. The girl’s father, A Ravi (42) who works as a revenue assistant with Poonamallee municipality had left home early to drop elder son, Kennet Aarav (8), for football practice and went to Church.

Around 6.15 am, Ravi’s wife Sindhiya Herin (32) too left the house for her morning walk, leaving Aditi to sleep inside the house, police said.

An hour later, the watchman of the apartment complex called up the parents and informed that Aditi was found lying unconscious after which the mother, along with the neighbours rushed her to a private hospital in Porur.

The child had told her mother that she had breathing difficulty, according to the complaint filed with Poonamalee police. Later in the day, the child succumbed at the hospital, without responding to treatment.

Poonamalee police have registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (unnatural death ) and are investigating.

Police suspect the child to have gotten alarmed when she woke up and found no one at home and walked to the balcony and slipped over. Further investigation is on.