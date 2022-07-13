College students clash on Chennai-Tiruchy NH near Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed on GST Road in Thailavaram in Chengalpattu district after two groups of students from a college attacked each other on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 2 pm, at least 100 college students gathered on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway started to attack each other and pelted stones on the road. Some students were seen running for shelter with torn shirts. "There were around 100 students. Most of them were students from other states," police said.

Most of the students, who suffered injuries, were residents of the area which turned chaotic leaving the motorists in a state of shock. Police also noted that most students were returning to their place of stay after college hours were over.

On information, the Guduvanchery police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control. During inquiry, the police found that all the students were from a private college in Potheri and stayed in rented houses at Thailavaram.