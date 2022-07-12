Civic body fines 87 park contractors for poor maintenance

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday warned that the park maintenance contract would be cancelled if the contractors were fined three times for manpower shortage. Meanwhile, as many as 87 contractors were fined Rs 1.35 lakh for manpower shortage and lack of maintenance in the parks. A corporation release said that out of the 738 parks in the city, 571 were handed over to the contractors for maintenance. During field inspection between June 14 and July 7 conducted by the park department, 18 contractors were fined Rs 28,090 for manpower shortage and 69 contractors were fined Rs 1.07 lakh for poor maintenance. For the maintenance of the park, the contractor should engage a security guard, sanitary worker and supervisor as per the contract conditions. “If there was a manpower shortage, the contractor would be fined between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000. The contract would be cancelled if the contractors were fined three times for manpower shortage,” it said.