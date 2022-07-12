44-year-old hacked to death by friend in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was hacked to death by his friend in Pallavaram on Monday. The deceased, Pandian from Vinayagapuram near Pallavaram worked in the fish market in Nagalkeni.

Police said Siranjeevi (24) of Pallavaram also worked with Pandian and the two already had a few problems between them. On Monday morning, Pandian abused Siranjeevi's wife Bhavani threatening her with a knife.

Later that evening, Siranjeevi who came to know about the issue went to confront Pandian along with his friend Hari around 9 pm. Police said the duo intercepted Pandian on Vinayagapuram Main Road and attacked him using a knife. On hearing them scream, locals who rushed to the spot managed to catch both the accused who were handed over to the Shankar Nagar police.

Meanwhile, the police admitted the injured man to the Chromepet government hospital from where he was shifted to the private hospital in the locality. But Pandian died without responding to treatments around 11.30 pm. The Shankar Nagar police arrested Siranjeevi and Hari and remanded them to judicial custody.