EPS meets hospitalised supporters at RGGGH

CHENNAI: As OPS-EPS supporters clashed violently at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, many were left inured injured and were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where they are been treated. Newly-elected interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, visited Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to check upon them.
The party headquarters has been sealed by revenue department officials and Section 144 has been implemented.
Group of men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami clashed and scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded in and around the AIADMK headquarters on downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai.