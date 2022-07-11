City

EPS meets hospitalised supporters at RGGGH

The party headquarters has been sealed by revenue department officials and Section 144 has been implemented.
CHENNAI: As OPS-EPS supporters clashed violently at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, many were left inured injured and were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where they are been treated. Newly-elected interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, visited Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to check upon them.

AIADMK tussle: Party headquarters sealed by revenue officials

Police failed to provide security at AIADMK HQ, says EPS

Group of men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami clashed and scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded in and around the AIADMK headquarters on downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai.

