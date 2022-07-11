12 tonnes of plastics seized in 2 weeks; Rs 10L fine collected

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified raids against the one-time-use plastic items as the civic body has seized more than 12.3 tonnes of banned plastic during the last two weeks.

According to a civic body statement, raids against the banned plastic items were conducted between June 24 and July 7. "As many as 10,573 commercial establishments and shops were raided during the period. In Royapuram alone, more than 10 tonnes of plastic items were seized from 607 shops. A total of Rs. 10.28 lakh was collected as penalty from the shop owners," the statement said.

Among the 15 zones, the highest quantity of banned plastic items was seized from the Royapuram. In Kodambakkam zone, 804 kilograms of the banned items were seized.

The civic body requested the citizens to use alternate products to avoid one-time-use plastic items.

"Instructions have been given to sanitary inspectors and other officials to conduct raids periodically and seize banned plastic items. They have also been instructed to revoke trade licenses of the violating shops," the statement added.