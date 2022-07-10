Youth, minor held for knife-point robbery; 47 mobile phones seized

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh and a minor boy from Odisha who were involved in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents around the city. On Sunday morning, they threatened a 69-year-old man, K Ravichandran, a retired government staff at knifepoint and escaped with his mobile phone. Ravichandran was walking outside the Egmore railway station when the incident happened. Based on his complaint, Egmore police perused the CCTV cameras in the area and zeroed in on the suspects. Within hours, a special team traced the suspects and secured them. They were identified as K Saikumar (24) of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and a 15-year-old boy from Odisha. Investigations revealed that the duo were staying in a rented room in Ambattur and were involved in a series of snatching incidents in the past few months. Police recovered 47 mobile phones from them including that of the elderly man.