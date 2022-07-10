City

Traffic slowdown warning issued owing to AIADMK GC meet on Monday

It is worth noting that office-goers and students taking this route had to suffer from bumper-to-bumper congestion during the previous GC meet held on June 23.
Traffic slowdown warning issued owing to AIADMK GC meet on Monday
File photo of AIADMK supporters occupying the road during the previous GC meet
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Issuing a warning about traffic congestion in the route between Koyambedu and Poonamalee to office-goers and school students on Monday, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GTCP) advised motorists to plan their travel in advance.

As AIADMK's general council meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow at a private wedding hall in Vaanagaram, the roads towards the hall are expected to be skirted by party members causing traffic congestion. When the meeting was previously held on June 23, the cadres supporting their leaders flocking the roads and going to the meeting venue disrupted the daily lives of the common public.

In order to prevent such occurrence again, the GTCP had issued a notification that the Koyambedu-Poonamalee roads would have slow traffic from 6 am to 4 pm. The motorists were intimated to plan their travel accordingly.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

koyambedu
Traffic congestion
AIADMK GC meet
Poonamalee

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in