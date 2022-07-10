Traffic slowdown warning issued owing to AIADMK GC meet on Monday

CHENNAI: Issuing a warning about traffic congestion in the route between Koyambedu and Poonamalee to office-goers and school students on Monday, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GTCP) advised motorists to plan their travel in advance.



As AIADMK's general council meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow at a private wedding hall in Vaanagaram, the roads towards the hall are expected to be skirted by party members causing traffic congestion. When the meeting was previously held on June 23, the cadres supporting their leaders flocking the roads and going to the meeting venue disrupted the daily lives of the common public.



In order to prevent such occurrence again, the GTCP had issued a notification that the Koyambedu-Poonamalee roads would have slow traffic from 6 am to 4 pm. The motorists were intimated to plan their travel accordingly.