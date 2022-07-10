Royapuram raves a roaring past

The Great Wall of...

Since the fort was well protected by bastions and cannons, invaders like Hyder Ali refrained from going too near. But they turned their attention to the Black Town, consisting of natives which had spread all around the fort.

The British decided to build a protective wall around the Black Town as well to deter the invaders.

The Black Town Wall was designed for three-and-half miles and has seven gates and was never completed. The north wall, on whose other side Royapuram was just developing, was completed first.

Three of the seven gates of the northern wall — Pully Gate, Tiruvatore Gate and Ennore Gate — connected Royapuram to the rest of Madras. When the British soon became the all-powerful overlords of the Carnatic having subdued all their foes, the wall not only lost its importance but was also deemed a hindrance to the expansion of the city. It was brought down except for a small portion. In 1957, the Corporation converted the remaining part into an elevated park — the Maadi Poonga or terrace garden.