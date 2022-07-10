Places in North Chennai that will walk you down our history

There are several places in the city that you might or might not have seen and explored. Here we have curated a list of places in North Chennai that not many people know of

Ramanujam museum and math education centre, Royapuram:

In the interiors of a crampy street in Royapuram, the Ramanujam museum and math education centre welcomes visitors wanting to know all about the mathematician’s life and work. The caretakers, who look after the grounds of the centre are very accommodating. The museum has several pages of Ramanujam’s diary on display, offering a peek into some of the most intimate parts of his life which give visitors an insight into both the lowest and highest points of his life. There are also personal items that belonged to the mathematician, preserved with utmost care. The museum is definitely worth dropping by to open yourself up to his world of numbers.

Place: Royapuram

Time: 10 am – 7.30 pm

Emden plaque, George Town

In the hustling and bustling of the main road in George Town, this plaque lies completely unnoticed by pedestrians and vehicles passing by. The plaque is to mark a portion of a compound wall that was blown off by the German cruiser, Emden during the World War on September 22, 1914.

Fort St. George, Rajaji Salai

Fort St. George, built in 1640 by the British East India Company was India’s first fortress. The place is known for its British architecture and also has several artefacts of several British soldiers and generals. The grounds also have a beautiful Anglican church, St Mary’s church. The fort also has several trees and abandoned buildings that will definitely look good on your Instagram feed.

Place: Rajaji Salai

Time: 9 am – 5 pm