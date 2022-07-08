Ilaiyaraaja labelled as Dalit in govt notification; fans upset

“The four nominated representatives represent various South Indian states and expand the region’s representation in the Rajya Sabha. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas: The Modi government has consistently ensured adequate representation for various under-represented groups. The four nominated members include a woman, a Dalit, and a member of a religious minority (Jain community),” the note stated further.

“These four nominees have given back to society at every possible instance- if one of them has groomed athletes, the other has mentored creative geniuses and another of them has nurtured cinematic talent and one of them has done community service. The list includes two Padma Vibhushan recipients and a Padma Shri recipient” the notice added.

The term “Dalit” used to mention the maestro and a Padma Vibhushan awardee, who has been making people happy through his work for the past forty years, didn’t go well with the online users.

“One of the greatest musicians, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, whose music has no boundaries across the globe, just being reduced as a Dalit, is so deplorable,” an online user wrote whereas another one said “Dear Modi/BJP/RSS, as you all look at Ilaiyaraaja as only a “Dalit” we all see him as a Maestro. In your self-congratulating letter for selecting him to Rajya Sabha, you have put him in just a Dalit box instead of talking about his musical genius.”