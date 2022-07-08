Healthcare centre frames guidelines on holistic growth in kids

CHENNAI: A private healthcare centre conducted a survey earlier this year among mothers, which highlights changes in eating habits and physical activity among kids.

Conducted by Abbott Nutrition online with around 2,500 moms across India, the survey revealed that 84% felt that the pandemic has led to reduced physical activity and increased use of digital technologies, and 70% felt that their child’s immunity has not become strong enough to be safe in external environments. Around 68% felt that their kids have become fussier with food choices.

The centre has launched Grow Right 2.0 Charter that helps parents address these concerns with expert-backed guidelines to encourage healthy habits in children. “It’s important for both parents and children to unlearn some of the habits formed during the pandemic like inactivity and disrupted living patterns,” said Dr Indu Khosla, a consultant paediatrician.

As the nurturing growth is critical, Abbott’s charter empowers mothers with the right M-E-A-N-S (Measuring growth, Eating, Activity, Nurturing and Sleep) to ensure their child’s holistic growth. Experts said that the foundations of lifelong physical and mental health are laid in early childhood.