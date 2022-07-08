HC reserves orders on OPS plea against July 11 AIADMK meet

OPS has instituted the suit against one and half crore primary members, 2665 general council members, over 250 executive council members and against 74 office-bearers of the party. After having instituted such a suit, he still claims he is the Coordinator of the party. This is completely fallacious. The suit as framed, is riddled with irreconcilable and inherent contradictions. Over 2,430 GC members had signed the resolution to discuss the issue of single leadership on July 11. And one person was trying to stifle the democratic process, EPS contended.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has already allowed him and his men to conduct the meeting and made it clear that the hands of the GC should not be fettered on what it has to decide. The posts of Coordinator and joint coordinator do not exist as the same was not ratified by the June 23 GC. In the absence of the two posts, the headquarters office-bearers, the supreme body, steps in. One man was trying to stifle the growth of the party, which cannot be permitted, EPS added.