New police officer to head spl investigation cell in DVAC

AT Durai Kumar, inspector general of police, enforcement, Chennai has been posted as the newIG, SIC, DVAC in the place of Bhavaneeswari.
CHENNAI: The Home Department on Thursday brought in a minor shuffle in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) by shifting K Bhavaneeswari, inspector general of police, special investigation cell (SIC) and appointed her as joint director, DVAC inthe existing vacancy, said a government communication. AT Durai Kumar, inspector general of police, enforcement, Chennai has been posted as the new IG, SIC, DVAC in the place of Bhavaneeswari. Meanwhile, Vandita Pandey, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as new superintendent of police, Pudukottaidistrict in the place of Nisha Parthiban, who is being relieved on deputationto the Intelligence Bureau.

