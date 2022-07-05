Chennai likely to receive moderate rain for next 2 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre said that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puduvai, and Karaikal today, and light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Chennai.

Various places of Chennai, including Royapettah, Jafferkhanpet, Ashok Pillar, Saidapet, Guindy, and Velachery have been receiving moderate rains since evening. Suburban areas such as Ambattur, Mogappair, Padi, Pallavaram, Maduravoyal, and Villivakkam have been getting intermittent rains.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts are likely to experience moderate rain for the next 2 hours, according to the RMC.