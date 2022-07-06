Faulty electric pole switchboard kills bufallo near Adambakkam

CHENNAI: A buffalo was electrocuted in Adambakkam on Tuesday night. Police said it was raining in Adambakkam on Tuesday night, and the bufallo standing near to an electric pole accidentally came in contact with the switchboard fixed for the streetlight and got electrocuted. The switch was already in a damaged state and power was passing on to the outer casing of the switch after it got wet in the rain. Later the staff from the TNEB came to the spot and turned off the power supply after which the dead buffalo was removed to the road. It, however, took three hours for the Corporation workers to visit the spot and clear the area. The residents demanded that EB staffcheck all switches for malfunction since they are being used by the public to turn on the lights in the evening.