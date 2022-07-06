Electric pole in middle of road a hindrance on Pallavaram Road

CHENNAI: The Church Road at Pallavaram has a unique issue. The electrical post, which was on the middle of the road has been creating several issues. Series of traffic jams occur often since the electric post was bang on the middle of the road affecting the flow of vehicles.

Several motorists and as well as cars and other four-wheelers almost miss the pole while driving and were forced to apply sudden brake to avoid hitting it. The local shop owners, especially in that area complaint, that there is a possibility of electrocution if big vehicles, which come to the point and hit the posts accidentally.

The interesting thing is the point at which the electrical post was erected was a junction and there were not many residences around it. However, a senior official from Pammal (Pallavaram) TNEB office justified the position of the electric pole and said it was erected there since there was no space on the left for it and the soil on the fringes of the road are loose and not suitable.

“I use the Church Road in Pallavaram regularly. But, at nights there were no lights. Therefore, I need to negotiate the way around the pole carefully,” V Gopinath, who commutes frequently by the road said.

Further, he spoke to the TNEB official, who said, “the replacement was discussed and it would be replaced according to the discussion.”

“It was too risky to travel on the Church Road as sometimes there will not be any street lights during the rainy season,” S Gurunathan, who is working in an IT company and regular traveler in that road added.