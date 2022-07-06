City

Corpn collects Rs 60K fine for not wearing masks on Day 1

According to a civic body statement, as many 121 persons were fined Rs. 500 each across the city.
CHENNAI: A day after warning residents of penalty if they fail to wear face masks in public places, the Greater Chennai Corporation has collected more than Rs 60,000 as fine on Wednesday.

The civic body has already instructed the public to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing in the crowded places like market areas, shops, malls, theatres, government and private offices and hospitals.

2,743 Covid cases in TN today; Over 1,000 cases in Chennai alone

The Corporation also directed the commercial shops to avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing. Moreover, malls, theatres and big textile shops should ensure that their staff and customers wear masks. A team headed by the health inspectors at the ward level inspects crowded places, the civic body said.

