Corpn collects Rs 60K fine for not wearing masks on Day 1

CHENNAI: A day after warning residents of penalty if they fail to wear face masks in public places, the Greater Chennai Corporation has collected more than Rs 60,000 as fine on Wednesday.

According to a civic body statement, as many 121 persons were fined Rs. 500 each across the city.

The civic body has already instructed the public to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing in the crowded places like market areas, shops, malls, theatres, government and private offices and hospitals.