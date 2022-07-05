Mask mandate back in Chennai; ₹ 500 fine for violations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has made wearing of face masks mandatory again after the State saw continuous uptick in Covid-19 cases. In its order, the Chennai Corporation stated that if anyone is caught without mask at public places, he/she will have to pay Rs 500 as fine. The Corporation has also ordered to ensure that the public wears face masks in all 15 zones of Chennai city.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,654 Covid-19 cases on Monday. Fresh cases in Chennai stood at 1,066, while 375 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu and 144 cases were reported in Coimbatore. About 135 cases and102 cases were reported in Tiruvallur and Tiruchy respectively.

Some guidelines issued in Chennai by the Corporation are stated below:

*A fine of Rs 500 will be charged from tomorrow if people do not wear masks in public places.

*Those who have not received the 2nd round of vaccination, especially those over 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities, should be vaccinated.

*Wearing face mask is mandatory in market areas, shops, malls, theaters, government and private offices.

*Places of worship have been asked to ensure that huge crowds do not gather.

*Fines will be imposed if masks are not worn in shopping malls, theaters and markets.

*Public should be allowed in shops only if they follow social distance.

*Managements should ensure that employees and customers wear masks in commercial establishments.