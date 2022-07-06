11 visually impaired individuals provided free smart vision glass

CHENNAI: 11 visually impaired individuals were provided free smart vision glass an innovative Artificial Intelligence-based wearable device that helps the visually impaired read, navigate, recognise objects and people. The event was organised by Vision –Aid at the Srinivasan Vision-Aid Resource Center, Voluntary Health Services Multispecialty on Wednesday.

Smart Vision Glass innovated by SHG Technologies, a Bangalore based technology start-up, in collaboration with Vision-Aid, supports reading in several Indian languages in both printed and handwritten text.

The Artificial Intelligence-based glasses in the USA and Europe are very expensive, which is equivalent to INR 3.5 – 4 Lakh, which is unaffordable to many Indians.