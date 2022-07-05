45-year-old electrocuted while fixing name board in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was electrocuted while fixing a name board of a shop in Tambaram on Tuesday.

The deceased, Kumar of Rajakilpakkam in Tambaram, was a construction worker. On Tuesday morning, Kumar along with three others were involved in fixing the name board of a shop on Tambaram-Velachery road in Kamarajapuram. Police said when they lifted the board to the first floor using a rope, the board came in contact with a overhead EB wire. Kumar died on the spot after severe electric shock. The Selaiyur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital and police have registered a case.