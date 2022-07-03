Take a tropical trip with these themed foods and drinks

The resto-bar does not particularly have vegan options, but will definitely oblige to make something if requested. Their Vietnamese rolls, which have vegetables and rice vermicelli wrapped around rice paper served with soya sauce and chilli sauce are vegan-friendly. It is pretty good in the taste despite not being heavy on spices.

The vegetable tempura, which is also vegan-friendly, is absolutely phenomenal and is an excellent way to eat your veggies if you are not fond of eating them any other way. The crispy fried vegetable tempura tastes best with the chilli sauce.

For the main course, we had Thai chicken curry and sticky rice. The rice which was cooked in coconut milk had an overpowering taste of coconut which drowned the flavours of the curry. The dish didn’t do much overall but might work for people who have a taste for coconuts.