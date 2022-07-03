Kilambakkam Metro project awaits TN nod since 2019

CHENNAI: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Metro Rail extension between Chennai Airport and Kilambakkam bus stand is still pending approval with the State government. Though the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in December 2019 had confirmed that the feasibility study at Kilambakkam was completed and is awaiting approval from the government, the project is still on hold.

Meanwhile, through an RTI petition, Dayanand Krishnan, a GIS consultant and resident of Chitlapakkam procured a slew of project related information from CMRL on June 22. According to the RTI reply, CMRL confirmed that only after the TN government’s nod, the DPR estimate will be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for Centre’s approval.

The RTI application further stated that 12 Metro stations at Pallavaram, Kothandam Nagar, Chrompet, Mahalakshmi Colony, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Tambaram, Irumbuliyur, Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Anna Zoological Park and Kilambakkam bus terminus were proposed in this extension. Further, only upon receiving the due approvals from TN and the Centre, can the tendering work begin, the RTI response stated. The CMRL, cting the DPR, also stated that the height of the elevated Metro Rail corridor will vary from 7.5 metre to 12 metre. However, the department is yet to prepare a DPR for the elevated road from Chennai Airport to Perungalathur. Though the extension project between Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam is likely to be completed by April 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 4,528 crore, Dayanand has expressed concerrn. Speaking to DT Next, he said that an appeal for this specific route was made in 2018. “During the inauguration of Egmore Metro station, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that the feasibility study was ready but the nod is still awaited.”