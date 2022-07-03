City

Job lost in lockdown, woman techie jumps from 24th floor; dies

The deceased Jeniffer of Mannargudi was staying on the 24th floor of an apartment in Egattur, OMR along with her father Willam James, who is a builder.
CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman techie who lost her job during the lockdown committed suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of her apartment in Kelambakkam on Saturday.

Police said Jeniffer, who was working with an IT firm, lost her job two years ago during the pandemic and despite many attempts, couldn’t find another job. The family was also looking for an alliance for Jeniffer but there was no breakthrough in that also.

For the past few months, Jeniffer was dejected and she was keeping indoors, without talking to anyone even in the house. On Saturday around 3 am, Jeniffer opened the window of her bedroom and jumped from the 24th floor and died on the spot. Kelambakkam police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

