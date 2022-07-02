Poor catch impact seafood sales at Kasimedu market

CHENNAI: It has been a rough time for fishermen even after the annual fishing ban period ended. Though the mechanised boats returned from the deep sea to Kasimedu market they experienced poor catch due to changes in wave patterns, said sources.

"Usually, the mechanised boats caught over 60 tonnes of fish after the annual ban. Now we're able to catch less than 10 tonnes because there been a change in the sea wave pattern for over a month, " said M Rajan, a fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbor.

"After the ban period we would have a brisk sale for at least two three months, and then the monsoon starts we won't venture into the sea till ends, " he added.

As the boats were not used for 60 days, fishermen spent more than Rs 1 lakh for boat maintenance work. Fishermen are worried that they could not make a profit due to a shortage in supply.

"From next week, only 50 per cent of trawlers will venture into the sea as there not enough fish. Even the government is not supportive during our tough times. The market received less than a thousand customers for the past few days, as fewer stock available, " said K Kamaraj, another trader.

The prices of seafood at the Kasimedu market remain high due to a shortage in supply. Seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 1,200 per kg, red snapper Rs 350 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 200 per kg, prawns Rs 400 per kg, crab and squid sold for Rs 500 per kg each.