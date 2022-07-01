3 supply addictive prescription tablets to Chennai students, held

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men who allegedly supplied addictive prescription tablets to the college students in Tambaram on Thursday.

The police received a tipoff that drugs were being supplied to college students in Tambaram and its surrounding areas frequently.

Following this, the Tambaram police formed a special team and were looking for the people behind this.

On Thursday, police personnel who were on patrol near a private college in Pallavaram found three youngsters who tried to dodge the police and escape from the spot after seeing the patrol vehicle. However, police caught the three of them and identified them as Faizal (24), Gairullah (27) and Udayaseelan (28). During the search, the guy police found they had Tydol and Vorith tablets - both prescription drugs - with them. The police seized around 600 tablets and 100 syringes from the three of them and said the group used to smuggle the tablets from Mumbai and were supplying them to the college students in Tambaram and suburbs illegally. The three of them were arrested and further inquiry is on.

Talking about the seized drugs, a doctor working in the government hospital said that these tablets are used during the surgery time as pain relief and these would be issued only after showing the doctor's prescription. Taking these tablets often would shrink the heart valves and it would even lead to lung failure. Taking this tablet every day would even affect the person mentally and intend them to commit suicide.