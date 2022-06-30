Residents of Anakaputhur suffer due to garbage burning

CHENNAI: The residents along the Third Main Road and 13th Street of Balaji Nagar at Anakaputhur, situated nearly three kilometers at the backside of the Chennai Airport, were facing pollution issues due to local municipal workers burning the garbage, dumped on a vacant land frequently.

Though garbage burning was illegal, the municipal staff continue not to pay attention to the request of the people living in that area.

“I have two kids aged eight and four respectively. Last week, in the early morning, my kids could not tolerate the smell of the smoke and they started to cough,” S Sharath, a resident of Balaji Nagar said. He said even elders, including his mother-in-law had breathing issues in this regard.

However, when DT Next contacted the officials concerned attached to Anakaputhur Municipality, they said the vacant land belongs to a temple and people were dumping garbage for a long time, which had created health hazards for the locals.

“Despite several requests and warnings, the residents near the ground area continue to dump garbage, which attracts not only stray dogs but also cattle,” he said adding, “during rainy seasons, mosquito breeding also increases.”

Another resident P Shankaran, a senior citizen, pointed out that if the land was vacant, it has to be fenced properly so that there will not be any encroachments, including the dumping of garbage.

“The municipal authorities should also ensure that they should properly inform the concerned owners, who were keeping the plots/lands vacant that to construct or put a fence around the area,” he added.

A member of garbage collecting staff from Anakaputhur Municipality, seeking anonymity, said their senior officials were forcing them to burn the garbage once it get accumulated.

“As we see almost all the residents on a regular basis while collecting garbage from them, they complain about the issue,” she said adding “however, we have to discharge the duties what our senior says as we are only contractors and we are helpless.”