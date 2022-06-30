Men posing as cops rob two migrants in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Four men allegedly posed themselves as cops and snatched Rs 7,000 from two migrant workers on Thirumalai Pillai road in T Nagar on Wednesday night.

The victims were walking back home after their shift at an ice cream shop in a mall in Royapettah on Wednesday night, when the incident happened.

When the two reached Thirumalai Pillai road – Valluvarkottam junction, 4 persons, with walkie talkies in their hands intercepted them. The four allegedly threatened them, searched them, snatched the money before escaping from the scene.

The victims – Vikas and Rahul – later lodged a complaint at Pondy Bazaar police station. A police team from the station later visited the scene. Police are now browsing the CCTV footage to zero in on the suspects.