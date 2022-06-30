City

Men posing as cops rob two migrants in T Nagar

The victims were walking back home after their shift at an ice cream shop in a mall in Royapettah on Wednesday night, when the incident happened.
Men posing as cops rob two migrants in T Nagar
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Four men allegedly posed themselves as cops and snatched Rs 7,000 from two migrant workers on Thirumalai Pillai road in T Nagar on Wednesday night.

The victims were walking back home after their shift at an ice cream shop in a mall in Royapettah on Wednesday night, when the incident happened.

When the two reached Thirumalai Pillai road – Valluvarkottam junction, 4 persons, with walkie talkies in their hands intercepted them. The four allegedly threatened them, searched them, snatched the money before escaping from the scene.

The victims – Vikas and Rahul – later lodged a complaint at Pondy Bazaar police station. A police team from the station later visited the scene. Police are now browsing the CCTV footage to zero in on the suspects.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

cops
Migrants
Men
T Nagar
Men posing as cops
two migrants in T Nagar
rob two migrants in T Nagar

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in