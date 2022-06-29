Meena's husband died while waiting for transplant: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, who passed away on Tuesday, was admitted to a private hospital and had been on life support, including ECMO from December 2021.

"In December 2021, his lungs damaged and was on oxygen support at the house. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital where both his lungs and heart became non-functional and was on ECMO for nearly 95 days. In February 2021, Vidyasagar was infected with Covid," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian while expalining the health condition of Vidyasagar.