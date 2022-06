CHENNAI: Actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away after succumbing to Covid on Tuesday.

Vidyasaagar, who was under treatment at a Chennai private hospital died due to Covid, according to reports.

Actor R Sarath Kumar conveyed his condolences and tweeted, "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace".