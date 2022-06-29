Man murders maid, enacts suicide drama in Red Hills

CHENNAI: Two days after a 50-year-old domestic help was believed to have committed suicide at her employer’s house in Red Hills, Police have arrested a 65-year-old man, a retired central government employee for murdering her.

Nathan, of Karikalan Nagar confessed to the murder after investigation, police said.

The deceased, Arputhammal (50), was a native of Tada in Andhra Pradesh. She was employed by Nathan after his wife became bedridden due to health ailments.

On Sunday night, Nathan alerted his family members claiming that Arputhammal had hung herself after which police were alerted.

Red Hills police secured the body and moved it to Government Stanley hospital for autopsy. After autopsy results revealed that, the death was due to strangulation, police altered the case to murder and began investigations.

Police alleged Nathan was in a relationship with the woman and irate over her demanding money from him frequently, he murdered her.

