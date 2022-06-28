Another campus cluster? 11 test Covid +ve at Madras Med College

CHENNAI: As the Covid cases in the State have been ballooning with Chennai and Chengalpattu topping the case reports, another case of campus spread has been reported.

Of 277 Covid tests taken in Madras Medical College, 11 students have tested positive for the contagion. All the 11 have been isolated and are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Covid clusters were reported in IIT Madras and Anna University. Tamil Nadu's rising positive cases have also been attributed to the spread of Omicron's subvariants by experts.