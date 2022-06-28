City

Another campus cluster? 11 test Covid +ve at Madras Med College

Of the 277 students who underwent the test in the college, 11 had tested positive.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As the Covid cases in the State have been ballooning with Chennai and Chengalpattu topping the case reports, another case of campus spread has been reported.

Of 277 Covid tests taken in Madras Medical College, 11 students have tested positive for the contagion. All the 11 have been isolated and are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Covid clusters were reported in IIT Madras and Anna University. Tamil Nadu's rising positive cases have also been attributed to the spread of Omicron's subvariants by experts.

The State registered 1,461 on Monday with Chennai (543) and Chengalpattu (240) contributing over half of it. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has touched double digit in Chengalpattu with 10.3 per cent followed by Coimbatore (10.2 per cent), Tiruvallur (8.7 per cent) and Chennai (8.2 per cent).

