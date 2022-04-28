26 more contract virus in IIT-Madras, total cases at 171

Chennai: IIT Madras reports 26 positive of Covid on Thursday, tally goes up to 171.

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that there are no other cluster cases in Chennai currently.

As the cases of Covid are going up in northern parts of the country, it is important for all of us to wear masks and follow safety measures, he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 1,892 samples from IIT-Madras were tested, at least 33 new cases of Covid were reported.