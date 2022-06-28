2 held for harassing women in public places in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested under Woman Harassment Act in separate incidents across the city. RK Nagar police arrested a 48-year-old man, S Balan of Korukkupet for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old girl.

According to the complaint to the police, the girl was walking back home on June 26 around 10 pm, when the accused made lewd comments at her and also intercepted her and made her uncomfortable.

Balan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In another incident, a 58-year-old-man, B Ravi of Ambattur was arrested by Choolaimedu police for allegedly harassing a 39-year-old woman on June 25, when she was walking home from the bus stop. The accused allegedly intercepted her and harassed her.