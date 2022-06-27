City

Man electrocuted while fixing fan in his house

Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was electrocuted while fixing a fan in his house in Mudichur on Monday. The deceased has been identified as C Babu of Lakshmi Nagar. Police said, on Sunday Babu took a mini fan from his car and tried to fix it in the house since a ceiling fan was not working.

When Babu was giving the wire connection he got electrocuted. The family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital but there he was declared brought dead. The Peerkankaranai police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chrompet GH.

