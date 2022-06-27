KK Nagar incident occurred despite warnings to Corpn

Despite the direction of the Ombudsman, the civic body did not issue any circular about the dangerous trees until the KK Nagar incident occurred. After the incident, a circular has been issued directing the zonal level officials to ensure precautionary measures to prevent tree falling incidents.

The circular pointed out several trees on the roads, streets, play grounds and other civic body properties are in dangerous condition.

"Moreover the roots of the urban trees could not spread and roots are growing under the roads. This affects construction of storm water drains. Due to the construction of drains, trees in many places are in weaker state. So, branches should be pruned to reduce mass of the trees and trunks should be strengthened by tying stay ropes, " the circular said.

The circular also directed the officials to take periodic measures to remove dangerous trees and branches across the city. Even after the Friday incident, trees continue to fall on roads in many places, including KK Nagar.