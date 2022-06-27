Corpn’s next council meeting on June 28

CHENNAI: As the monthly meetings of ward committees and standing committees are over, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to hold its council meeting on June 28.

The council meeting will be the third such meeting after new Mayor and councilors took charge. The first meeting was held in April during which the civic body presented its budget.

Projects and works should be carried out by the civic body only after the city council approves the works in the meeting every month.

It may be noted that the civic body has already instructed the ward committees to hold meetings in the zones before 10th of every month and send the resolutions which are to be placed before the meeting for approval.

Mayor R Priya will preside over the meeting in the presence of Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and deputy mayor M Mahesh Kumar.