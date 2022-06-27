Chennai Corporation schools record 77.54% pass in Class 11 exams

CHENNAI: As many as 32 higher secondary schools maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation had managed to achieve 77.54 per cent pass in the Class 11 public examinations.

According to the Chennai Corporation statement, of the total 6,673 students appeared for the exams, as many as 5,174 students cleared them.

The number of girl students clearing the exam is higher than the boys. Of the 3,507 girls, 3,104 students scored pass marks. Meanwhile, only 2,070 boys out of 3,166 cleared the exam.

As many as 9 students secured full marks in various subjects. 11 students have scored more than 550 marks, while 69 students have scored more than 500 marks. As many as 175 students scored more than 450 marks.

The Chennai Corporation schools also have registered 86.53 per cent pass in Class 12 and 75.84 per cent pass in SSLC examinations.