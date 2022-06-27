Class 11 boards: Girls outshine boys; pass percentage at 90.07%

The results analysis, which was released by the Directorate of Examinations, further said that of the total 7,535 higher secondary schools, as many as 2,605 institutions secured a 100% pass percentage. Similarly, a total of 103 government higher secondary schools have also secured a 100% pass percentage.

In Physics, 714 students secured centum, in Chemistry (138), Biology (383), Mathematics (815), Botany (3), Zoology (16) and in Commerce (821) students have secured hundred out of hundred marks.

Of the 4,470 students with disabilities, as many as 3,899 have secured pass marks with an overall pass percentage of 87.23 %. Likewise, a total 99 prison inmates, who appeared for the exams, also secured pass marks.

Perambalur district stood first in the list with an overall pass percentage of 95.56% and students in Chennai have secured an overall pass percentage of 91.18%.

As many as 187 candidates have secured above 591 out of 600. A total of 1,682 students have secured total marks between 571-580. More than 3.5 lakh students have got below 300 total marks.