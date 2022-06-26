Seafood shortage, supply to Kerala lead to hike in prices at Kasimedu

CHENNAI: Despite the end of annual fishing ban, the prices of fish continue to increase due to a shortage in supply at Kasimedu fishing harbour on Sunday. Traders said that there is not enough catch in the sea and as the seafood is been supplied to Kerala pushing the rates higher.

"From last week, the market received small fishes as the mechanised boats are yet to return. It would at least 15 days for the arrival of big fishes. Additionally, the seafood from here sent to the neighbouring state Kerala due to the annual fishing ban period there. It leads to increase of prices further by 20 - 30 percent," said S Indumati, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

As fishermen able to catch smaller fishes, the market received less than thousand customers on Sunday. Traders are worried that there is no brisk sale and they couldn't make enough profit.

"For the past two months though we were able to catch small fishes within 5 km. People did not buy but rather chose meat. Similarly, even after the ban we are facing loss as we are yet to get big fishes. The sale is expected to remain dull and prices to increase further for the next two weeks, " said R Prabhakaran, a fisherman and trader at Kasimedu market.

Seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 1,300 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 350 per kg, prawns Rs 550 - Rs 350 per kg, crab Rs 300 per kg, black pomfret Rs 600 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 100 per kg, and trevally (para) Rs 400 - Rs 450 per kg.