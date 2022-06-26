Sankara Nethralaya dedicates research facility to N Sankar

CHENNAI: The Central Research Instrumentation facility, at Sankara Nethralaya, College Road campus, was dedicated to the memory of N Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group.

Industrialist AC Muthiah was the guest of honour. The facility is a core component of India-focussed ophthalmic research activities and is located on the 4th floor of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Institute for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology block (KNBIRVO block). Sankar was closely associated with Sankara Nethralaya and had made sizable contributions over the last 30 years.

More recent contribution was towards equipment and instruments to the Vision Research Foundation.