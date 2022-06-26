City

Sankara Nethralaya dedicates research facility to N Sankar

More recent contribution was towards equipment and instruments to the Vision Research Foundation.
Sankara Nethralaya dedicates research facility to N Sankar
Industrialist AC Muthiah was the guest of honour.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Central Research Instrumentation facility, at Sankara Nethralaya, College Road campus, was dedicated to the memory of N Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group.

Industrialist AC Muthiah was the guest of honour. The facility is a core component of India-focussed ophthalmic research activities and is located on the 4th floor of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Institute for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology block (KNBIRVO block). Sankar was closely associated with Sankara Nethralaya and had made sizable contributions over the last 30 years.

More recent contribution was towards equipment and instruments to the Vision Research Foundation.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

N Sankar
Sankara Nethralaya
Central Research Instrumentation facility
Vision Research Foundation
The Sanmar Group
Industrialist AC Muthiah

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in