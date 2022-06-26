Police to conduct ‘drug survey’ in co-ordination with other depts

CHENNAI: Police, along with health and social welfare departments will be conducting a drug survey across the state to identify the extent of drug abuse, prevalent in the society. The survey will focus on identifying the age group where drug abuse is prevalent and also the kind of drugs frequently taken.

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that NIB-CID (Narcotics intelligence bureau-CID) will be co-ordinating with other departments as part of the survey.

“This is the first time a state will be undertaking such a survey. The chief minister has made an announcement regarding this in the assembly, “Commissioner Shankar jiwal said.

A senior police officer pointed out that there have been several cases of criminals being under the influence of drug, while carrying out heinous crimes.

The NIB-CID is already in co-ordination with other state agencies to stop the movement of ganja into Tamil Nadu. While Andhra Pradesh continues to be the major source of ganja that is smuggled into the state, Commissioner Jiwal said that, in recent times, Tripura too has become a source of supply.

Meanwhile, city police observed the International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking by conducting various events across the city on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of police (south), Prem Anand Sinha flagged off a rally by school and college students against drug abuse, at Elliots beach in Besant Nagar.

The students held placards stating ‘Say no to drugs’ and marched in public places to create awareness. The additional commissioner also flagged off a ‘drug abuse awareness’ vehicle which will be moving around the city.

In the past five months, police have seized over 1000kg of ganja and arrested 689 persons in 404 cases, which according to Commissioner Shankar Jiwal is 50 % more than the seizure done in a similar period, last year.