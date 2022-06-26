Police conduct rally on International day against drug abuse

CHENNAI: Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha on Sunday flagged off a rally by school and college students against drug abuse as part of the International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, at Elliots beach in Besant Nagar.

The students held placards that read ‘Say no to drugs’ and marched in public places to create awareness.

The additional commissioner also flagged off a ‘drug abuse awareness’ vehicle which will be moving around the city.

City police, as part of their ‘drive against drugs’ campaign have been conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges across the city.

In the past five months, police have seized over 1000kg of ganja and arrested 689 persons in 404 cases, which according to Commissioner Shankar Jiwal is 50% more than the seizure done in a similar period, last year.