Go vegan crazy with these restaurants in Chennai

CHENNAI: As difficult as it is to find vegan products in the city, finding restaurants that serve vegan food or even have vegan options as a part of their menu is a herculean task.
Don’t sweat, because we have curated a list of vegan restaurants you can check out.
The restaurant is minimal and aesthetic and definitely Instagram-worthy with its décor. The restaurant serves a variety of dishes from sides, sandwiches, wraps, and pizza to pasta, bread, desserts and lots more. Patrons concerned about their food being fresh can put their doubts to rest. The food is freshly prepared and modified as per preference. The mock in meat pizza is soy-based mock meat which is reasonable and has value for taste. Their must-try dishes are the Korean slaw and BBQ pulled jackfruit. The quantity of the food is filling. While the overall menu seems reasonable for vegan food, the desserts are slightly overpriced.
The ambience at Lyfe by Soul Garden Bistro is pretty good. If the climate is pleasant, patrons can even sit and eat outdoors. The eatery which is an all-veg restaurant is a haven for vegetarians with an eclectic palate. This vegan-friendly restaurant has considerable options like vegan mac and cheese, vegan sambal tempeh pizza, vegan Mexican PBF finger and lots more. Their vegan drumstick PBF is a must-try. While the quantity of the food is quite filling, this place is not pocket-friendly.
This quaint and cosy café in RA Puram looks right out of a 70s Hollywood film. The beauty of this café is the woodwork that compliments the white walls and artsy decor. The place is definitely Instagram-worthy. Some of the vegan options at this eatery are nachos with guacamole, pita bread with baba ganush, and pita crisps with hummus. The French pressed coffee is their must-try. Patrons can also order other vegan dishes like pizzas and sliders. This café on the whole is good in terms of ambience, taste, and value for money.
If you have ever wanted to be a part of a Spaghetti Western, walk into Curly Cravings and you will hear every Ennio Morricone’s compositions you have ever heard play in your head one by one. The eatery which is themed to look like a tavern specialises in maggi varieties and also has vegan options. Their must-try is harabhara maggi. The quantity is good and is also pocket-friendly. However, the eatery does not have a parking facility and it is not advised to commute by car.