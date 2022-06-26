Go vegan crazy with these restaurants in Chennai

CHENNAI: As difficult as it is to find vegan products in the city, finding restaurants that serve vegan food or even have vegan options as a part of their menu is a herculean task.

Don’t sweat, because we have curated a list of vegan restaurants you can check out.

Aakaariyaa – Vegan Holistic Living, Egmore

The restaurant is minimal and aesthetic and definitely Instagram-worthy with its décor. The restaurant serves a variety of dishes from sides, sandwiches, wraps, and pizza to pasta, bread, desserts and lots more. Patrons concerned about their food being fresh can put their doubts to rest. The food is freshly prepared and modified as per preference. The mock in meat pizza is soy-based mock meat which is reasonable and has value for taste. Their must-try dishes are the Korean slaw and BBQ pulled jackfruit. The quantity of the food is filling. While the overall menu seems reasonable for vegan food, the desserts are slightly overpriced.